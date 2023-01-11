Luka Doncic finished as Tuesday's top Fantasy performer like clockwork after a little time off and refuses to slow down with his dominant fantasy basketball season. He remains this season's runaway favorite to lead all players in Fantasy points, but a few other players who've been hampered by injuries early are looking to gain ground on the Dallas Mavericks star. We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and pick out a Fantasy target you should pay attention to in Wednesday's main slate here.

Who's hot

Doncic sat out on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but returned with a 43-point outburst to kick off his Week 13 against the Los Angeles Clippers. He fell short of a triple-double, but did grab 11 rebounds and total seven assists. Doncic is off to a strong start in January, averaging 34.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists through four outings in 2023.

James Harden PHI • PG • #1 PPG 22 APG 10.3 SPG 1.26 3P/G 2.277 View Profile

Harden recorded his 71st career triple-double over the weekend and wasted no time notching his 72nd on Tuesday against the shorthanded Detroit Pistons. The Philadelphia 76ers star attempted just seven field goals, but amassed 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists in his team's blowout victory. While Harden's played in just 25 games because of injuries, he boasts a league-high 11.0 assists per contest.

Is Leonard really back? The Clippers dynamic duo has been hard-pressed to stay on the court together this season, but their cornerstone is taking steps in the right direction after appearing in just five games through the first two months of 2022-23. Leonard scored 33 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists against the Mavericks' stout defense on Tuesday. His stats for the season aren't great right now, but he is averaging 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals while logging 30.9 minutes per contest in January.

Who's not

Love started off 2023 right with a double-double in a spot start, but hasn't been close to the Sixth Man of the Year candidate he was last season. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward has posted just 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over his previous four outings on 28.1 percent shooting despite Jarrett Allen logging just seven minutes due to illness on Wednesday. The Cavs clearly don't need as much of a scoring punch off the bench with Donovan Mitchell in the picture.

DFS play

Randle has recorded at least 25 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists in seven straight games and will face an Indiana Pacers team that's very weak at power forward on Wednesday. Indiana has essentially benched Jalen Smith for 6-foot-5 Aaron Nesmith. That didn't work out too well in December, as Randle posted 25 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists against the Pacers in a road win. Randle's averaging 27.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in January and will surely use his physicality to take it to Indiana if RJ Barrett (finger) misses a seventh consecutive game.

