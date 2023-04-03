Week 25 of the 2022-23 NBA season is here, but there won't be any games on Monday. Instead, the action will begin with a large 13-game slate on Tuesday. There's still plenty to prepare for even if you don't have to kick off the week setting lineups, and we'll go over who's hot and who's not following the weekend before talking about a priority DFS target for Tuesday here.

Who's hot

Davis is trying his best to will the Los Angeles Lakers into the best possible playoff situation. The big man scored 40 points on 20 shots in a blowout win against the Houston Rockets to wrap up the weekend. Davis has now racked up at least 38 points, nine rebounds, and a pair of blocks in three straight outings. Los Angeles won all three contests and are within a game and a half of a top-six seed in the Western Conference. Davis will be the focal point while LeBron James looks to get back to game speed after a lengthy layoff.

SGA missed a pair of games with an ankle injury after a 31-point outing last week, but bounce back by nearly scoring 40 points in back to back games. The Oklahoma Thunder guard notched 39 points on 11-for-22 shooting for the second time in a row on Sunday. He contributed five assists, three rebounds, and a pair of steals but couldn't lift his team past the Phoenix Suns. SGA ended March averaging season highs in points (33.5) and rebounds (5.1) per game. He's certainly not off to a bad start in April.

Maledon hasn't been a part of the Charlotte Hornets' regular rotation for most of the season, but injuries have helped him step into the spotlight. The French international notched his third consecutive start against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, recording eight points, eight rebounds, and a career-high 14 assists in the contest. He's averaging 11.8 points, 10.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds as a starter this season and could continue to run with the first unit down the stretch.

Who's not

The league's second-leading three-point shooter missed his first two games of the season last week and is still looking to regain his rhythm. Hield scored 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting against the Cavaliers on Sunday after scoring 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting last Friday. he logged less than 24 minutes in both contests despite Tyrese Haliburton not playing. A play-in opportunity seems unlikely right now for the laboring Indiana Pacers.

Tuesday tournament DFS play

Durant had a less-than-encouraging return from injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, as he needed 18 shots to score 16 points. However, he's knocked off the rust and scored at least 30 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field in the two games he's appeared in since the. Durant is underpriced and will face the league's worst scoring defense on Tuesday. This seems like a great chance for fantasy managers to take advantage of his discounted price. He posted 25 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals in his lone matchup against the San Antonio Spurs this season.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.