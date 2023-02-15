The NBA's All-Star break is just around the corner and Wednesday's 10-game slate will be the last big night of hoops until Feb. 23. Several role players went ballistic for shorthanded teams on Tuesday, and we could see more of the same ahead of Thursday's three-game slate that'll precede All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. We'll go over who's hot and who's not from Tuesday before identifying an elite DFS play for Wednesday here.

Who's hot

Antetokounmpo has been on another level since Bobby Portis went down with a knee injury. The Milwaukee Bucks star marked his third straight game with at least 35 points, eight rebounds, and six assists against the Boston Celtics on Monday. He was one assist short of a 36-point triple-double in the contest. While Antetokounmpo dealt with some minor injuries here and there that have stopped him from cracking the top three in total Fantasy points this season, he's firmly in the running for MVP.

Lillard has to slow down at some point, right? The Portland Trail Blazers guard scored 39 points and grabbed 10 boards against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. He's scored at least 38 points in his previous three games while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from deep. Lillard's now averaging 36.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game in February.

Devin Booker's return hasn't slowed down Ayton. The Phoenix Suns' big man racked up 29 points and 11 boards against the Sacramento Kings to kick off Week 18. He's now scored at least 22 points in five straight games and is averaging 24.9 points per game through seven outings this month. Ayton's shooting 72.1 percent from the field in February. There's no telling how involved he'll be once Kevin Durant enters the fold after the All-Star break, though.

Who's not

Avidja's been on a roll for the most part since Rui Hachimura left for Los Angeles, but he's struggling this week. The Washington Wizards forward has posted a total of nine points, eight rebounds, and six assists over his previous two games on 28.6 percent shooting. Now Kyle Kuzma's back in the fold after missing four games with an ankle injury, so Avdija's minutes could be on the downstroke soon.

DFS play

The San Antonio Spurs haven't wasted any time incorporating Graham into their offense. The New Orleans Pelicans transplant has averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 rebound through his first three games with his new team. Tre Jones and Romeo Langford have been ruled out for Wednesday, so Graham can have a prominent role against the team that drafted him, the Charlotte Hornets. Graham tallied 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals the last time he faced Charlotte and knows the gym well.

