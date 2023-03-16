Big men have been dominating the main slate lately and Wednesday night was no different. Three of the top 10 players on the Fantasy leaderboard were centers and Joel Embiid led the way amid his dynamic March scoring run. The Process is trying his best to strengthen his MVP case down the stretch, and we'll go over who else is running hot, who's not, and give out a Thursday DFS play here.

Who's hot

I knew the Jarrett Allen-less Cleveland Cavaliers were in for a tough matchup against Embiid ahead of Wednesday's main slate, and the Philadelphia 76ers center did not disappoint. He scored 36 points and grabbed 18 boards in 38 minutes and was a force to be reckoned with on defense with four blocked shots. Embiid has scored at least 34 points in five consecutive contests while shooting 62.2 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Sabonis notched his fourth triple-double in five games against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Sacramento Kings big man scored 14 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes. He impacted the game in a major way despite only taking 10 shots in his 40 minutes on the court. Sabonis is on a tremendous roll, but it appears Nikola Jokic and Emiid will remain out of reach for the remainder of the regular season if healthy.

Anthony Edwards MIN • SG • #1 PPG 25 APG 4.5 SPG 1.63 3P/G 2.729 View Profile

On Wednesday, Edwards kept up his hot scoring run by scoring 28 points and matching a season-high with 10 rebounds against the Boston Celtics. The Minnesota Timberwolves wing has scored at least 27 points in five straight games while making at least a pair of triples in each contest. He's had to ramp up his aggression on offense with no D'Angelo Russell or Karl-Anthony Towns to support the team's scoring. His volume and efficiency are up as KAT ramps up for a return to the hardwood in the coming weeks.

Who's not

Ja Morant could be back from suspension as early as next week and his fill-in has come crashing back to Earth over his previous two outings. While Tyus Jones has thrived for the most part as a Memphis Grizzlies starter this season, his scoring and playmaking has dropped off this week. He totaled 11 points with four rebounds and five assists against the Miami Heat on Wednesday after posting 13 points, with five rebounds and three assists against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Those numbers aren't bad considering his season averages, but his Fantasy managers have grown to expect more from him when Morant is out of the picture

DFS play

Dinwiddie has returned to stud status since returning to the Brooklyn Nets and is reasonably priced despite posting three straight double-doubles while logging 40.6 minutes a night. His field goal percentage hasn't been great, but he's averaged 20.0 points, 12.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals during that stretch. Dinwiddie exploded for 36 points and seven assists in 37 minutes the last time he went head-to-head with De'Aaron Fox.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.