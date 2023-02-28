Monday's main NBA slate was a light one, as only four games tipped up between 7 and 8 p.m. ET. Jimmy Butler bounced back from a couple of disappointing losses and finished as the night's top Fantasy performer by falling one assist short of a triple-double, but other players have been a little more consistent as of late. We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and a DFS play for Tuesday here.

Who's hot

James Harden PHI • PG • #1 PPG 22 APG 10.3 SPG 1.26 3P/G 2.277 View Profile

Harden's played enough games to be considered this year's assist leader and has been on a tear since missing his first All-Star selection since 2012. The Philadelphia 76ers guard tallied 20 points with six rebounds and 12 assists on Monday. He's also averaged 24.0 points, 9.0 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game over his previous three games while shooting 44 percent from three on 8.3 attempts per contest.

Bagley hasn't missed a beat since returning to the hardwood after undergoing thumb surgery. The Detroit Pistons have bought out Nerlens Noel's contract, and Bagley's made the most of the increase in frontcourt opportunities. He notched a second consecutive 21-point double-double with 12 rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Isaiah Stewart's return could cut into Bagley's production later this week, though.

Hayward is healthy and has thrived since Jaden McDaniels was moved to the 76ers. The Hornets wing scored 19 points to go with five rebounds, six assists, and a pair of steals against the Pistons on Monday. Hayward's averaged 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over his previous seven games. He'll need to carry more of a scoring and load now that LaMelo Ball will miss significant time with a fractured ankle.

Who's not

Brunson's All-Star snub heater has come to a close. The New York Knicks point guard hasn't quite had the same fire since All-Star weekend. He's averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on 33.3 percent shooting over his previous three outings. All of those figures are below his 2022-23 averages. He'll surely bounce back at some point, but he didn't finish off February on a high note.

DFS play

Kris Dunn UTA • PG • #11 PPG 13 APG 4.5 SPG 1.5 3P/G 1 View Profile

Jordan Clarkson is set to miss the Utah Jazz's Tuesday matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, so Dunn appears set to act as the team's primary playmaker. He tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in just 23 minutes his last time out despite coming off the bench. He has a real shot at starting given that Frank Jackson hasn't played since signing with the Jazz. Even if Talen Horton-Tucker gets the call, he'll need plenty of support from a legitimate primary ball handler.

