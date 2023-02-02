Wednesday was a big night for point guards. The Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet unexpectedly put together the best performance of the night with a 34-point triple-double against the Utah Jazz. While he paced all players in Fantasy points, Damian Lillard and a couple other floor generals weren't far behind. We'll go over who's hot and who's not before picking out our favorite Thursday DFS play here.

Who's hot

Dame Dolla's still cooking and scored 42 points in a second straight game in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. He nearly notched a triple-double by contributing eight assists and 10 rebounds to the cause as well. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard has scored at least 37 points in four of his past five games while shooting 57.7 percent from the field. He's also converted 46.7 percent of his 3-pointers during that span on 12.0 attempts per contest.

Ja Morant MEM • PG • #12 PPG 27.4 APG 8.3 SPG 1 3P/G 1.698 View Profile

The Grizzlies fell short on Wednesday, but Morant kept up his unreal level of play by falling one rebound short of his third-straight triple-double. He scored 32 points to go along with nine rebounds and 12 assists. Desmond Bane's return from a two-game layoff didn't slow down the electric point guard, who's scored at least 27 points in five consecutive contests while shooting 48.4 percent from the field.

The Sacramento Kings lit the beam on Wednesday night after taking down the San Antonio Spurs, and Fox led the way with his 31-point performance. He chipped in with two rebounds, three steals, and 10 assists as well. Fox has scored at least 29 points in three straight games while averaging 6.7 assists and shooting 48.6 percent from the field. He's returned to being a top-10 Fantasy point guard in 2022-23 and has a real shot at staying in the top five by the time the year is up.

Who's not

Maxey is averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game but has been relegated to a bench ahead of the All-Star break. The Philadelphia 76ers guard is averaging 14.7 points in nine appearances off the bench this season but has averaged 10.3 points on 32.3 percent shooting over his previous three games while logging 29.9 minutes a night. Maxey managers should be very worried about his current production, and it's hard to see him consistently putting up solid numbers in his current role.

DFS play

Thursday's highly anticipated matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets might not live up to the hype. The Dubs are expected to rest Stephen Curry on the second night of a back-to-back following an overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are also listed as questionable, so we could be in for a huge Poole night. Poole is averaging 28.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game without Curry this season and will surely carry the majority of the scoring load for the Dubs if they rest three of their five starters against the top team in the Western Conference. Poole amassed 32 points and seven assists in his only career start against the Nuggets last year.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.