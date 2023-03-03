Thursday's main slate was on the smaller side, but there was no shortage of top-notch performances. Two players scored at least 40 points by the final buzzer of the four-game slate while three others reached the 30-point threshold. One of the NBA's newest star pairings found success against a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, and there's plenty more worth noting as well. We'll go over who's hot, who's not and give out a DFS for Friday to take you into the weekend here.

Who's hot

Doncic and Kyrie Irving finally have a win together as Dallas Mavericks. The dynamic duo kicked off their tenure as teammates with an 0-3 record but topped the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Doncic rattled off a game-high 42 points with 12 rebounds while Irving chipped in with 40 points of his own. While it's not likely that the two stars can put up those numbers regularly, it's clear that they can co-exist in the same backcourt and maintain high levels of production.

Poeltl's second stint with the Toronto Raptors is still going extremely well. The former San Antonio Spurs big man posted 23 points with 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a pair of blocks in a loss to the Washington Wizards his last time out. He's averaged 15.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest on 76.1 percent shooting since being traded. Other Raptors centers are just hoping to get his scraps at this point.

Sochan's carrying his strong finish from the end of February into March. The rookie notched his first career double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. He's been on a roll since resting for a game following the All-Star break. Sochan's averaged 19.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest over his previous three contests. He's scored 22 points in two of his last three games but could regress some once Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are rolling in the starting lineup again.

Who's not

It's not surprising to see Wood trending down now that he has two superstars to compete with. The Mavericks big man has averaged just 18.0 minutes per game since Irving's arrival and hasn't been quite as effective with Irving and Doncic starting together. Wood's fallen below his season averages in points and rebounds in five consecutive contests. Maxi Kleber's return to the rotation doesn't help his Fantasy outlook either. Wood's sure to pop here and there, but there's no clear path to a significant role when Dallas is healthy right now.

DFS play

Oubre made his first start since December on Wednesday after LaMelo Ball suffered a season-ending ankle injury and will likely retain his spot moving forward. He notched 26 points and nine rebounds against the Phoenix Suns his last time out on a game-high 38 minutes. He's averaged 21.4 points and 5.0 rebounds through 21 games without Ball this season. His length and athleticism as a shooting guard should make things challenging for Gary Harris on the defensive end.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.