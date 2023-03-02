Everyone seemed to have a hot night on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum topped the fantasy leaderboard with a 41-point double-double, but six other players posted at least 37 points by the end of the night. Need a refresher on who lit it up ahead of Thursday's four-game slate? We've got you covered with who's hot, who's not, and a strong DFS option ahead of lock.

Who's hot

Booker is clearly ready to handle a full workload after missing a significant chunk of the season with a hamstring injury. The Phoenix Suns star didn't make the All-Star game because of how much time he missed but racked up 37 points against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday despite Kevin Durant making his Suns debut. Booker's averaged 28.7 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game over his previous three outings.

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled with injuries all season, but Ingram has been a bright spot since returning from a lengthy absence caused by a toe injury. The swingman racked up a season-high 40 points with six rebounds and five assists against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. He's also scored at least 25 points in nine of his previous 10 games while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep.

Mitchell ended February with a 35-point outburst and topped that on Wednesday. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard exploded for 44 points, four rebounds, and five assists to kick off March. Mitchell got off to a slow start following the All-Star break and went under his scoring average in his first two games back on the hardwood, but he's clearly firing on all cylinders now after back-to-back superstar-worthy performances.

Who's not

Tyler Herro MIA • PG • #14 PPG 20.3 APG 4.3 SPG .84 3P/G 3 View Profile

The Miami Heat have lost three of the four games they've played since the All-Star break and Herro's offensive struggles have had a lot to do with their recent shortcomings. The usually dynamic combo guard has scored less than 15 points in three of his previous four contests while shooting 33.3 percent from the field. He's averaged 16.5 points on 16.5 shots per game during that stretch. Miami needs more from its ball handlers while Kyle Lowry is out with a hamstring injury, and Herro hasn't provided much help.

DFS play

Maxey's flown under the radar for the most part since being moved to the bench in favor of De'Anthony Melton. However, he made his first start since late January on Wednesday when Joel Embiid sat out. Maxey amassed 27 points, four rebounds, and seven assists in 38 minutes to help the Philadelphia 76ers topple the Heat. He's averaging 22.2 points as a starter and 28.9 points without Embiid this season. Look for another big night from the speedy guard if the Process gets another day of rest.

