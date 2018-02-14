Fantasy Hoops Week 18 NBA Stock Watch: Taking stock at the break

Up Allen Crabbe Brooklyn Nets SG

Crabbe has always possessed solid upside as a scorer, but consistency and opportunity have both been issues. He's been trending in the right direction lately, however, averaging 20.8 points and 4.5 rebounds across the last four games while taking a whopping 10.8 three-point attempts per contest. Crabbe also is also a bit more active on the boards than the average two-guard, and accordingly, he's averaging a career-high 4.4 rebounds. That's helping prop up his lines on nights when his shot may not be at its sharpest, giving him a bullish outlook for the time being.

Up Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls PG

LaVine took a few games to find his footing after the late start to his season, but he now appears to have fully hit his stride. He's scored 21 to 35 points in four of his last five games on his way to averages of 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals over that span. LaVine is sporting 46.2 and 46.4 percent success rates from the floor and behind the arc, respectively, during that stretch, and he's put up double-digit shot attempts in nine consecutive games. His strong work on the glass and in assists complements his scoring significantly, and Chicago's seventh-fastest pace of play (101.9 possessions per game) certainly doesn't hurt.

Up J.R. Smith Cleveland Cavaliers SG

Perhaps he had a premonition that a serious talent infusion at his position was imminent, as Smith suddenly began emerging from an extended funk in late January. He's generated double-digit scoring efforts in six of the last nine games, rediscovering a shot that had often been missing in action this season. Smith is draining a blistering 60.5 percent of his field goal attempts during the last five games and is making 4.0 threes per game during that span. Perhaps most encouragingly, Smith logged 29 and 31 minutes over the last two games with trade-deadline acquisitions Rodney Hood and Jordan Clarkson in the mix.

Up Josh Jackson Phoenix Suns SF

Jackson appears to have the Suns' starting two-guard role locked down for the moment, and he's earned it by rattling off double-digit point tallies in nine of the last 11 contests. At 6-foot-8, the rookie is also an above-average rebounder at the two-guard spot, making him less scoring-dependent for Fantasy production than the typical player at his position. Jackson should continue benefiting while playing alongside Devin Booker and the newly acquired Elfrid Payton in an offensive system that currently generates the fifth-most possessions per game (103.1).

Down Tony Snell Milwaukee Bucks SG