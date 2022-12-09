Hunt delivered 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 29 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against the Hustle.

Hunt averaged 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 34.5 minutes per game over eight appearances with Westchester to begin the season. This was indeed a solid way to announce himself with the Squadron, especially considering he came off the bench, though his path to a potential starting role looks a bit crowded at the moment.