Hunt notched 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals before fouling out of Sunday's 126-124 loss to the Ignite.

Hunt couldn't finish the game, but he still delivered a respectable stat line. He has opened the season with solid numbers for the Squadron after putting up double-digit scoring figures in each of his first three games.