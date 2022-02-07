Hunt ended with 28 points (12-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, and one steal over 37 minutes across Friday's 99-91 win over Stockton.

The 6-foot-8 forward has had a decent season thus far with the Legends, but Hunt had one of the better performances of his season during Friday's win. The SMU product led Texas in both points and rebounds while shooting 66.7 percent from the field as well. Hunt was signed to a 10-day contract by the Pelicans earlier this season and performances like these bodes well for his chances of getting another shot in the big leagues.