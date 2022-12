Hunt notched 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Wisconsin.

Hunt had a strong game off the bench for the Squadron, but the team still fell against the Herd. It's not common to see Hunt as one of Birmingham's main offensive threats, however, and he's only averaging 8.8 points per game with the team since being traded from Westchester earlier this season.