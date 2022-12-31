Hunt notched 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's loss to the Legends.

Hunt was one of four starters that scored in double digits for Birmingham here, but his efforts were not enough to lift the team to victory in the second half of a back-to-back set against the Legends. Hunt has seen most of his appearances off the bench this season, and that shouldn't change going forward, as he is likely to return to a second-unit role sooner than later.