Hunt delivered 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and three steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Hunt was one of three Birmingham players that scored in double digits, but his efforts were not enough, and the team fell short in a tight contest against Salt Lake City. Hunt has been playing well this season and is averaging 14.2 points per game this season.