Hunt posted four points (1-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 130-87 loss to the Swarm.

While Hunt was able to impact the game with his defense and rebounding, his shooting really hurt Westchester. Hunt got waived from his two-way contract the day after posting his worst game of the season.