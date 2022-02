Hunt totaled 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 141-95 defeat to the Vipers.

The forward finished with yet another aggressive performance as his 21-points marked a team-high for the Legends. Impressively, Hunt was able to haul in five offensive rebounds in the loss. The SMU product continues to be on Texas' top options as the season rolls along.