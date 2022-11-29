The Knicks waived Hunt on Tuesday.
Hunt, who was on a two-way contract, hadn't appeared in a single game for the Knicks this season. In a corresponding move, New York signed DaQuan Jeffries, who was already playing for Westchester this season, to a two-way deal.
