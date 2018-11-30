Ferrakohn Hall: Does not play Thursday
Hall (undisclosed) was not active for Thursday's contest against the Red Claws.
Hall has seen a major uptick in playing time during his fifth stint in the G League, posting 23.1 minutes in which he's averaging 10.8 points. He'll look to play Saturday against the Mad Ants.
