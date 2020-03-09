Ferrakohn Hall: Drops 12 points
Hall posted 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 17 minutes in Sunday's G League win over Maine.
Hall came off the bench, and although he wasn't a very efficient shooter, he exceeded his average of 8.1 points per game this year. The 29-year-old likely doesn't have a clear path to a starting role, but he logs consistent minutes and has hit 43 percent of field goals this year.
