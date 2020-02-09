Ferrakohn Hall: Generates 15 points
Hall posted 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Although Hall came off the bench, he played over half the game and finished minus-21. The 29-year-old struggled as a shooter, which is uncharacteristic, as he's connected on 46.8 percent of field goals this season.
