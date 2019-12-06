Play

Ferrakohn Hall: Plays 13 minutes

Hall recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist in Thursday's loss to Agua Caliente.

Hall started the contest but only played 13 minutes, managing a minus-10 rating during that span. The 29-year-old returned from an injury Saturday, so it's possible the team is just easing him back into the lineup.

Our Latest Stories