Ferrakohn Hall: Plays 13 minutes
Hall recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist in Thursday's loss to Agua Caliente.
Hall started the contest but only played 13 minutes, managing a minus-10 rating during that span. The 29-year-old returned from an injury Saturday, so it's possible the team is just easing him back into the lineup.
