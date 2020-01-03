Ferrakohn Hall: Produces 15 points

Hall recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist in Wednesday's G League win over Greensboro.

Hall has bumped into a starting role, as he played 29 minutes in this game. The 29-year-old forward has been efficient this year with a 51.4 field-goal percentage, and he's keeping up that production.