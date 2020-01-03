Ferrakohn Hall: Produces 15 points
Hall recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist in Wednesday's G League win over Greensboro.
Hall has bumped into a starting role, as he played 29 minutes in this game. The 29-year-old forward has been efficient this year with a 51.4 field-goal percentage, and he's keeping up that production.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...