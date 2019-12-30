Ferrakohn Hall: Registers 12 points

Hall posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds in Sunday's G League loss to Capital City.

Hall fouled out in this contest, so he only played 23 minutes. The 29-year-old continues being efficient, as he's converted on 52.4 percent of field goals and 39.2 percent of three-pointers this season.