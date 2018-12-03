Ferrakohn Hall: Returns to court Saturday
Hall (undisclosed) played 15 minutes during the loss Saturday to the Mad Ants.
It appears whatever kept Hall from last Thursday's contest is no longer an issue, as the veteran forward contributed his standard workload Saturday. He remains a key rotation piece for Windy City.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country