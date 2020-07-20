Petrusev signed with Mega Bemax, a Serbian club team, on Monday, ESPN reports.

The reigning WCC Player of the Year will leave Gonzaga amid concerns about the future of 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. "There's a lot of uncertainty with the NCAA season," Petrusev said. "Here I should be able to showcase some skills I wasn't able to at Gonzaga and improve my draft stock." Petrusev announced back in April that he planned to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, but he did not initially hire an agent. Petrusev will have until Oct. 6 to officially decide whether he'll keep his name in the draft or perhaps wait until 2021. Last season, the 6-11 forward/center averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while notching nine double-doubles.