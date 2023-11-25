The Kings plan to waive Petrusev on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Petrusev, whom the Kings acquired from the Clippers earlier this month shortly after he was moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles along with James Harden, appeared in three total games at the NBA level this season, averaging just 3.3 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old was reportedly interested in exploring his options overseas, and the Kings will let him find work elsewhere while keeping the 15th and final spot on their roster open for the foreseeable future.