The Jazz didn't re-sign Jackson after his 10-day contract expired March 4, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Jackson made just one five-minute cameo for the Jazz during his 10-day stint in the NBA. He's since stayed within the Jazz organization and has rejoined the G League's Salt Lake City Stars, with whom he most recently turned in a 45-, 24- and 32-point appearances over his last three outings. Jackson should continue to function as one of the Stars' go-to scorers now that two-way player Johnny Juzang has been seeing more opportunities at the NBA level of late.