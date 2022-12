Jackson amassed 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals during Thursday's loss to Ontario.

Jackson knocked down at least five threes for a second time in three games, as the guard scored a team high once again. Jackson's eight assists also marked a new season best. The guard is averaging 21.7 points on 45.9 percent overall shooting this year.