Jackson has been released from the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This isn't totally a surprise, as the Thunder are deep at the point guard position with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way and George Hill and Theo Maledon coming off the bench. Jackson will likely find another home shortly, however, as the guard has been a contributing piece off the bench over the past two seasons for the Pelicans, averaging 8.1 and 6.3 points respectively.