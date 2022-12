Jackson amassed 33 points (9-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal during Thursday's loss to South Bay.

Jackson finished with a phenomenal offensive performance across 33 minutes, as the guard led the team while scoring a new season high. Jackson has scored at least 13 points in all six matchups with the Stars this season and is averaging 22.2 points per matchup.