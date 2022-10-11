The Suns waived Jackson on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Jackson signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Suns at the end of September, but he now finds himself a free agent just one week before the start of the regular season. The 2017 second-round pick appeared in 53 games (seven starts) for the Pistons last year and averaged 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes. Given his solid track record, Jackson should garner interest from teams searching for backcourt depth.