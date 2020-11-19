Kaminsky's team option for the 2020-21 season was declined by the Suns on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kaminsky was simply a depth piece for the Suns last season, so the move to decline the option isn't overly surprising -- particularly in light of Phoenix taking Jalen Smith out of Maryland with the 10th pick in Wednesday night's draft. Kaminsky will now head into unrestricted free agency.