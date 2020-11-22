The Bucks rescinded Mason's qualifying offer Sunday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

A two-way player last season, Mason was one of the more productive guards in the G League in 2019-20, but he saw little action with a loaded Bucks squad. He'll wrap up his lone year in Milwaukee with averages of 6.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game over nine appearances at the NBA level. Milwaukee appears set to reserve its two two-way spots for guard Jaylen Adams and forward Mamadi Diakite.