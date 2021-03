Gillespie notched 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 30 minutes in Sunday's win over Delaware.

Gillespie ended the regular season on a strong note and ended just two rebounds away from putting up a double-double, a feat he accomplished six times during the regular season. He ended the G League averaging 10.5 points and 10.3 rebounds across 27.8 minutes per game in 15 appearances.