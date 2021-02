Gillespie recorded 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's win over Canton.

Gillespie was the second overall pick in the G League Draft and has responded to that selection, as he has posted back-to-back double-doubles in his first two games of the campaign. It's still early, but it seems as if he'll settle as Memphis' starting center going forward.