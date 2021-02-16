Gillespie recorded 14 points (7-11 FG), 15 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist across 37 minutes in Monday's win over Salt Lake City.

Gillespie looked sharp from the field and delivered decent offensive numbers, though his biggest contributions lied on the defensive side of the ball -- he paced the Hustle in rebounds, steals and blocks. He has scored 14 or more points in three of his first four games of the campaign, so it's safe to say the Hustle can count on him to produce on both ends of the court at a steady rate.