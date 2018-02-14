Fuquan Edwin: Erupts for season high
Edwin accounted for 23 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's loss at Windy City.
Coming off the bench, the Seton Hall product erupted for a season high in points, reaching the 20-point mark for just the first time this season. Aside from a few scoring outputs in the low-teens though, Edwin has not been much of a scoring factor, as his season average of 8.6 points per contest indicates.
