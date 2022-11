Brown tallied 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two blocks over 30 minutes Monday versus Long Island.

Brown neared a double-double one time previously with 23 points and eight boards but hadn't crossed the threshold in the six games before Monday's effort. Brown also finished with a team-best plus-18 rating, so he was seemingly positively impacting the game when he was out there. Brown should continue to be a regular part of the rotation moving forward.