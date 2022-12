Levin logged two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds in 5 minutes of Thursday's 131-95 win over the G league Clippers.

Levin made his fifth appearance of the season Thursday and managed to get on the scoreboard, making his only field goal attempt while securing two offensive rebounds. He has averaged 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per game this season.