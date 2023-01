Osabuohien delivered eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 win over Westchester.

Osabuohien has made two appearances in the regular season and is averaging just 4.0 points per game. He's not going to play a big role going forward and should return to a bench role once Mamadi Diakite (undisclosed) is ready to return to the hardwood.