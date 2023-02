Osabuohien delivered 20 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Monday's loss to the Blue Coats.

The Charge were depleted for Monday's game and Osabuohien got a starting one, and he made the most of the opportunity while recording a season-high mark in points. That said, he's not likely to repeat these numbers on a regular basis going forward. He's averaging just 4.2 points across 17.2 minutes per tilt in the current season.