Gabe Vincent: Absent Saturday with personal issue
Vincent did not play in Saturday's win over Iowa due to a personal issue.
Vincent logged 39 minutes and scored 14 points Friday but was held out of Saturday's contest to address the personal issue. Stockton does not play again until Dec 7, though Vincent's status for that game is undetermined.
