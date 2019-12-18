Gabe Vincent: Knocks down nine treys Tuesday
Vincent scored 35 points (12-19 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and corralled seven rebounds in a win over South Bay on Tuesday.
Three games after setting a career high with 37 points, Vincent nearly matched the total with 35 on Tuesday. His nine three-pointers established a career high and he hit both of his free throws to boot. Vincent has scored at least 14 points in every game this season and is averaging an impressive 24.6 points overall on the campaign.
