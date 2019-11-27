Gabe Vincent: Leads Stars to win with 33 points
Vincent racked up 33 points (11-24 FG, 7-15 3PT, 3-3 FT) while contributing seven assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's victory over Canton.
With Kyle Guy summoned to Sacramento, Vincent took over primary scoring duties for Stockton and came through with his third game of 30-plus points this season. The 23-year-old also knocked down seven three-pointers for the second time this season and has now drained 37 treys in eight games. He has already eclipsed the 30 three-pointers he knocked down in 24 games in 2018-19.
