Gabe Vincent: Out with hamstring injury

Vincent (hamstring) did not play in Stockton's 101-99 win over Lakeland on Sunday.

Through 15 games played this season, Vincent is averaging 9.3 points per game over 18.5 minutes per contest, which isn't bad by any means. With only 15 games played, however, it's hard to get an estimate on just how good Vincent can be, assuming he can stay healthy enough to remain on the court.