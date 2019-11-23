Gabe Vincent: Pours in 28 points Friday

Vincent scored 28 points (10-24 FG, 4-13 3PT, 4-4 FT) in a victory over Rio Grande on Friday.

Vincent again came off the bench but logged nearly 39 minutes in the win. In his second season in the G League, the 23-year-old has raised his scoring average from 8.8 to 22.6 points per game while upping his field-goal percentage by nearly seven ticks to 44.9 percent. He has also shot a healthy 42.9 percent from three-point range.