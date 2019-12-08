Gabe Vincent: Racks up 29 points in return

Vincent scored 29 points (11-21 FG, 3-10 3PT, 3-3 FT) in a loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Vincent missed Stockton's previous contest to tend to a personal matter but was back on the court Saturday, pacing the club in scoring in the loss. Although he struggled from beyond the arc, Vincent was nonetheless efficient as he converted more than half of his field-goal attempts for the first time in his last four games.