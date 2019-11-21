Gabe Vincent: Racks up 31 efficient points
Vincent scored 31 points (11-15 FG, 6-9 3PT, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's victory over Texas.
Unlike Vincent's last game in which he converted only 4-of-17 field goals, the 23-year-old was on fire Wednesday in the easy victory. Despite coming off the bench, Vincent trails only Kyle Guy for the team lead in scoring this season.
