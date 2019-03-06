Gabe Vincent: Returns to action

Vincent scored eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) in eight minutes of action in the 126-115 win over the Hustle on Sunday.

Returning to the court after a lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury, Vincent wasted little time in meeting his 9.2 points per game average. Only taking eight minutes to reach eight points, and shooting 50 percent from three, is promising. However, Vincent only picked up points and personal fouls, and four fouls in eight minutes is a cause for concern.