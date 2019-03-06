Gabe Vincent: Returns to action
Vincent scored eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) in eight minutes of action in the 126-115 win over the Hustle on Sunday.
Returning to the court after a lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury, Vincent wasted little time in meeting his 9.2 points per game average. Only taking eight minutes to reach eight points, and shooting 50 percent from three, is promising. However, Vincent only picked up points and personal fouls, and four fouls in eight minutes is a cause for concern.
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...